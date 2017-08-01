After six years of marriage, Steph and Ayesha Curry are still the sweetest couple in the game.

On Monday, the basketball power couple ― and parents of incredibly adorable kiddos Riley and Ryan ― shared his-and-her Instagram posts to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

″‬My woman! My life! My everything,” the Golden State Warriors point guard captioned a video of the pair jamming in the car, as per usual. “’He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.′ Proverbs‬ ‭18:22‬ Thank you for making me a better person each and every day! I love you. Happy Anniversary baby...#six.”

Meanwhile, Ayesha posted a then-and-now pic and got a little retrospective:

“I don’t know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there’s not much I can say here because it won’t nearly amount to how I feel. 😘 ‘The man is the head, the woman is the neck and she can turn the head anyway she like.’ 🎞📽 kidding! But goodness do you put up with my antics. And for that I love you 20x infinity.

The Currys met as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, N.C., but both admit it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“We were just kids,” Ayesha, a cookbook author, told People in May. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.”

Steph felt similarly “meh” about the meeting.

“I don’t remember the exact first day I saw her,” the basketball star joked. “There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight.”

Years later, when Ayesha was acting and modeling in Los Angeles and Steph was playing basketball at Davidson College, the pair reconnected ― or more specifically, Steph searched Ayesha out on Facebook.

Eventually, he convinced her to go on a very “cheesy,” very LA first date: they drank chai tea lattes, posed for pics with Marilyn Monroe impersonators and Steph bought a pair of pricey Oakley sunglasses he couldn’t afford just to impress his crush.

“That was kinda just fate right there. Two kids from Charlotte, meeting again in LA on a whim,” he said in an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” in 2016. ”[We] dated for three years. When I got to Golden State, I knew I found the right one so I didn’t want to waste any time.”

“Why waste time when you’ve found the right one, right?” Steph added. “I knew. I had met my wife in high school and knew her story and her family what she was about.”

The pair were married in 2011, when they were both 23. They had their first child, Riley, in 2012 and welcomed a second daughter, Ryan, in 2015.