Stephen And Ayesha Curry Welcome Their Third Child, A Boy

Canon W. Jack Curry was born earlier this week.
By Rebecca Shapiro

NBA champion Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha welcomed a baby boy to their family this week. 

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, introducing the world to their third child and first son ― Canon W. Jack Curry. He was born on Monday.

“My heart is FULL,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “God has been too good to us ... He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

The couple appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in February when Ayesha was about four-and-a-half months pregnant. The couple said they had decided not to learn the sex of the child, though Ellen guessed the baby was going to be a boy. 

“It could be!” Ayesha said.

She opened up about her challenging pregnancy in an Instagram post in April, saying she had been in the hospital five times since the new year.

Anchored by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors won their third NBA title in four years last month. 

