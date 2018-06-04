SPORTS
Watch Steph Curry's Record 3-Pointers Ruin Cavaliers In Game 2 Of NBA Finals

"It's a pretty cool deal to accomplish," the Warriors guard said.
By Ron Dicker

His hot hand was “cool.” 

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sank a record nine 3-pointers in his team’s 122-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday.

Former Boston Celtic Ray Allen set the previous finals record of eight 3s in 2010 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s a pretty cool deal to accomplish knowing who’s held the record,” Curry said, per ESPN.

Watch the W’s superstar keep the visiting Cavs on their heels with every 3. (There’s a slight delay before the video plays.)

For the record, Curry made 9 of 17 attempts from beyond the arc to finish with 33 points total.

Golden State holds a 2-0 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.

