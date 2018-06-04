His hot hand was “cool.”
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sank a record nine 3-pointers in his team’s 122-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday.
Former Boston Celtic Ray Allen set the previous finals record of eight 3s in 2010 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s a pretty cool deal to accomplish knowing who’s held the record,” Curry said, per ESPN.
Watch the W’s superstar keep the visiting Cavs on their heels with every 3. (There’s a slight delay before the video plays.)
For the record, Curry made 9 of 17 attempts from beyond the arc to finish with 33 points total.
Golden State holds a 2-0 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos