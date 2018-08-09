Steph Curry Helps Raise More Than $21,000 For Nia Wilson's Family

NBA star Steph Curry helped raise more than $21,000 for the family of Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old woman who was killed on an Oakland train platform last month in an attack that shocked the country.
On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors player spoke out about Wilson before a showcase game for young Bay Area athletes at the Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco, California. Curry had the game live-streamed on his Facebook page, which he used to encourage his audience to donate to Wilson’s family.
“Everybody who’s watching at home on the live stream on Facebook, please hit the ‘Donate’ button,” Curry said.
“Everything that is donated today — all the proceeds 100 percent — will go to Nia Wilson’s family,” he added.
Wilson was traveling on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train with her older sister when a man brutally stabbed her and her sister, killing the recent high school graduate at the scene. Police charged a suspect with a criminal record for a “series of violent offenses.”
Many have come out on social media and otherwise to talk about the injustice of Wilson’s death in an effort to mourn and remember Wilson properly ―particularly since black women are killed in America at a higher rate than women of any other race.
Police and prosecutors have not formally said that race played a role in the killing of Wilson, according to the New York Times, but some are certain race was a major factor.
Cat Brooks is a community activist who is running for mayor and the executive director of the Justice Teams Network, a group that organizes responses to police shootings.
“I don’t think you can take any violent crime committed against a black body by a white body outside the context of race in America, particularly when you’re talking about black girls in the City of Oakland,” Brooks told the Times.