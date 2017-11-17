COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Shreds Al Franken With A Humiliating Blast From The Past

"Late Show" host slams the senator over his groping excuse.

Stephen Colbert isn’t holding back when it comes to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who on Thursday apologized for groping broadcaster Leeann Tweeden in a 2006 incident. 

Franken called for an investigation of himself and said a photo that shows him grabbing Tweeden’s breasts as she sleeps was “clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t.” 

Colbert fired back with a brutal reminder for Franken of what something “clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t” really looks like. 

And it was from Franken’s own career in comedy. 

