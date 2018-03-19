Stephen Colbert Puts A Little Porn Perspective Into Trump's Latest FBI Shakeup

TONIGHT: How do you get rid of a cop two days before his retirement? Ask our man in the Oval Office. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4NiNyPcS1w— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 20, 2018
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump celebrated former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just two days before McCabe qualified for his pension.
The pension would’ve been worth an estimated $60,000 a year.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert put that number into perspective ... using another payment value linked to Trump.
