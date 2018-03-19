COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Puts A Little Porn Perspective Into Trump's Latest FBI Shakeup

Colbert noticed something about Andrew McCabe's roughly $60,000-a-year pension.
By Ed Mazza

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump celebrated former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just two days before McCabe qualified for his pension. 

The pension would’ve been worth an estimated $60,000 a year. 

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert put that number into perspective ... using another payment value linked to Trump. 

Check it out in the clip above.  

