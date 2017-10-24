“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t buying it.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly claims he’s innocent of sexual harassment allegations despite a report in The New York Times that said he paid $32 million to settle just one of multiple cases. But Colbert, who based his “Colbert Report” persona on O’Reilly, described the payment as “exactly the sort of thing you do when you’re innocent.”

Colbert also called out Fox News for renewing O’Reilly’s contract earlier this year despite reportedly being aware of the latest allegations.

“It’s shocking that Fox News knew about all these sexual harassment settlements and kept him employed for so long,” Colbert said. “But maybe they were just trying to protect their female employees because if Bill’s on camera, that’s one hour a day they knew he’s not groping somebody.”

O’Reilly was booted from the network in April amid additional reports of sexual harassment allegations and settlements.