Stephen Colbert can’t quite believe how some of President Donald Trump’s advisers are proposing to fund his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“People close to the president have suggested, and I am not making this up, creating a GoFundMe campaign,” Colbert explained on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“Yes, a Kickstarter. Our national sovereignty will be secured with the same urgency that funded the ‘Veronica Mars’ movie,” he added.