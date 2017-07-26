TONIGHT: Trump delivers his message of "hope" to the @boyscouts , and @StephenAtHome delivers his response. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/MEylte1hhF

The Boy Scout Oath will never be the same again.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump “poured poison into the ears of children” when he addressed the organization in a controversial and rambling speech this week.

After Trump’s talk, the group’s famous oath must’ve seemed a little dated ― so Colbert gave it an update to bring it in line with the president’s ideals.