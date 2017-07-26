COMEDY
07/26/2017

Stephen Colbert Gives The Boy Scout Oath A Hilarious New Makeover For The Trump Era

The "Late Show" host brings the Boy Scouts in line with the president's ideals.
By Ed Mazza

The Boy Scout Oath will never be the same again.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump “poured poison into the ears of children” when he addressed the organization in a controversial and rambling speech this week.

After Trump’s talk, the group’s famous oath must’ve seemed a little dated ― so Colbert gave it an update to bring it in line with the president’s ideals. 

Check it out above. 

