Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Exposes A Key Part Of Brett Kavanaugh's Defense

On #LSSC tonight: We've obtained a copy of Brett Kavanaugh's day planner from 1982, let's take a look.— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 25, 2018
Watch tonight at 11:35/10:35c on @CBS and CBS All Access https://t.co/2ietQHOcwU pic.twitter.com/Gzxb0hk1iC
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh claims his 1982 calendar shows he wasn’t at a party where he is alleged to have committed a sexual assault.
But Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” claims to have gotten a look inside his day planner... and found some surprising revelations.
Check it out in the clip above.
The latest allegations against Kavanaugh were also part of Colbert’s monologue on Monday night: