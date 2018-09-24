COMEDY
09/24/2018 11:03 pm ET

Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Exposes A Key Part Of Brett Kavanaugh's Defense

This is not the alibi the Supreme Court nominee was hoping for.
By Ed Mazza

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh claims his 1982 calendar shows he wasn’t at a party where he is alleged to have committed a sexual assault

But Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” claims to have gotten a look inside his day planner... and found some surprising revelations. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

The latest allegations against Kavanaugh were also part of Colbert’s monologue on Monday night:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
