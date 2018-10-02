Stephen Colbert Has 1 Painfully Awkward Question For Brett Kavanaugh

TONIGHT: It's no secret Kavanaugh likes beer. But turns out, he also likes #UB40 and bar fights. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/MXDIN8dRGB

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert wants to know why Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, keeps lying about “little things that are easily disproven.”

Colbert said Kavanaugh’s unraveling explanation make people less inclined to trust him. And that led to a biting question about the judge’s intelligence.

“If he’s so damn smart, why’s he so dumb?” Colbert wondered aloud.

See his full takedown in the clip above.

Colbert’s team also created a spoof of UB40′s “Red Red Wine” song and video amid reports that Kavanaugh was once involved in a bar altercation after a concert by the reggae band: