Stephen Colbert Addresses CBS Boss Les Moonves Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Stephen Colbert acknowledged the sexual misconduct allegations against the head of his network, CBS chairman Les Moonves, arguing that everyone should be accountable, even “my guy.”

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” on CBS, Colbert noted that a theme of the recent Me Too movement against workplace sexual harassment is the tendency of people to discredit or downplay sexual abuse allegations against someone they agree with or are close to.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Colbert said of Moonves. “But I do believe in accountability, and not just politicians you disagree with. Everyone believes in accountability ― until it’s their guy.”

Colbert acknowledged that Moonves is “my guy,” saying the executive hired him and supported his show.

“He has stood by us when people were mad at me, and I like working for him,” Colbert said. “But accountability is meaningless unless it’s for everybody, whether it’s the leader of a network or the leader of the free world.”

In his opening monologue, Colbert immediately mentioned the allegations against Moonves, detailed in a New Yorker article published Friday, telling the audience that he would have more to say — “assuming we make it past the commercial break,” he quipped, before getting serious.

At least six women have accused Moonves of sexual harassment and assault, including forced kissing, touching and physical intimidation. Several said that Moonves tried to derail their careers after they rejected his sexual advances, and that they experienced career consequences.

Earlier Monday, the CBS board announced that it would take no immediate action against Moonves, and would hire outside counsel to investigate.