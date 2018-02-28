COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Celebrates Jared Kushner's Security Downgrade

"The Late Show" host's intelligence on Kushner's loss of "top-secret" access is hilarious.
By Ron Dicker

After reports that Jared Kushner’s top-secret White House security clearance has been downgraded to merely “secret,” Stephen Colbert made it no secret that he doesn’t respect President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

“How will he fix the Middle East now?” the TV host mocked Tuesday on “The Late Show.”

Reveling in Kusher’s compromised role as a White House adviser, Colbert said the security demotion will even reduce his top-secret intelligence about KFC.

