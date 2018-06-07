COMEDY
Stephen Colbert’s Latest Trump Joke May Have Been Censored By CBS

"Late Show" host digs deep while examining Trump's latest claim.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert appeared to get hit with a little unexpected censorship on Thursday night, and it wasn’t for something he said about President Donald Trump.

It was something he did.

Trump this week claimed that he saved $1.6 billion on a new Air Force One

However, military officials told The Washington Post that they didn’t know where Trump got that figure

Colbert has a theory that involved a gesture that got blurred as he made it.

It’s not clear if the blur was part of the gag or was added by the network to cover a gesture not allowed on the air.

CBS has not responded to a request for comment.

Check it out in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
