Stephen Colbert’s Latest Trump Joke May Have Been Censored By CBS

TONIGHT! The only disaster at Trump's FEMA meeting was the president's rambling tirade. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Vs98YUqH8p

Stephen Colbert appeared to get hit with a little unexpected censorship on Thursday night, and it wasn’t for something he said about President Donald Trump.

It was something he did.

Trump this week claimed that he saved $1.6 billion on a new Air Force One.

However, military officials told The Washington Post that they didn’t know where Trump got that figure.

Colbert has a theory that involved a gesture that got blurred as he made it.

It’s not clear if the blur was part of the gag or was added by the network to cover a gesture not allowed on the air.

CBS has not responded to a request for comment.