Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out Why The South Lost The Civil War

TONIGHT: If the President was still in school, he would surely get an 'F' in History after this week's performance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/dmYt81ZyoP

So that’s why the South lost the Civil War.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted in support of what he called “our beautiful statues and monuments,” referring to the memorials to Confederate figures that many want removed from public parks.

On CBS’ “Late Show” on Thursday night, host Stephen Colbert was drawn to one “beautiful statue” in particular: a monument to Confederate figure Nathan Bedford Forrest, who was also an early member of the Ku Klux Klan.

They're not even good statues. pic.twitter.com/dRQkFg23i6 — Matt Ford (@fordm) August 17, 2017

The statue caused Colbert to break into an impression of the Confederate general that might also explain why the South lost the Civil War.