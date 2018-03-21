Colbert Nails CNN Over Steamy Stormy Coverage: It’s Now 'Anderson Cooper 36DD'

TONIGHT: The Stormy Daniels story just won't go away, right @AC360 & @WolfBlitzer ? #StormyWatch #LSSC pic.twitter.com/mNtF4xk5iS

Stephen Colbert said CNN’s coverage of the scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump is getting a little steamy.

“The Stormy Daniels story just won’t go away, no matter how many photos of her bustline Anderson Cooper slowly zooms in on every night,” Colbert said of Cooper’s show, “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“They’ve actually renamed his show ‘Anderson Cooper 36DD,’” the “Late Show” host cracked.

Colbert wasn’t done yet.

He also had “porn name” for Wolf Blitzer.