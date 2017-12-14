Dennis Rodman: Kim Jong Un Is ‘Probably’ A Madman

Dennis Rodman opened up about his bizarre friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The NBA Hall of Famer told host Stephen Colbert that his despotic pal was more than likely unhinged, but claimed not to have seen that side of him during their multiple meetings over the last four years.

“It’s funny though that I don’t see how people can sit there and say this person a ‘madman,’” said Rodman.

“He probably is, but I didn’t see that. He probably is,” he added.

Colbert also pressed Rodman on whether Kim, who has been exchanging bellicose threats with U.S. President Donald Trump, actually wants to start a nuclear war.

Rodman insisted that the man he calls “The Marshal” doesn’t.

“He’s more like a kid than anything,” Rodman added.