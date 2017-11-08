Stephen Colbert Shreds Don Jr. Over Election Flub: 'Turns Out Eric Is The Smart One'

Stephen Colbert said he may have gotten it all wrong when it comes to how he views Donald Trump’s adult sons.
After Donald Trump Jr. twice urged people in Virginia to vote on the wrong day, the “Late Show” host decided that maybe the president’s eldest son was not the brightest of the pair.
″#TurnsOutEricIsTheSmartOne,” Colbert cracked, referring to Eric Trump.
See his full Trump Jr. takedown in the clip above.
