11/01/2018 12:58 am ET

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump For Extortion, Then Unleashes An Eric Joke For The Ages

"Late Show" host mocks the president's latest attempt to get people to vote Republican.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert said there’s a word to describe President Donald Trump’s attempt to get Americans to vote Republican in next week’s midterm elections

“If the midterms for some reason don’t do so well for Republicans, I think you’re all going to lose a lot of money,” Trump said. “I hate to say that, I think you’re going to lose a lot of money.”

Colbert said that’s extortion. 

“Look, I’m just going to say, really nice economy you got here,” Colbert said, mimicking Trump. “I hate to see something happen to it.” 

Then, still imitating the president, he dropped an Eric Trump joke for the ages. 

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

HuffPost

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
