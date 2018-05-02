Stephen Colbert's '9 To 5' Parody Mocks Donald Trump's '11 To 2' Workday

Stephen Colbert isn’t impressed with President Donald Trump’s workday stamina ― especially after Dr. Harold Bornstein claimed on Tuesday that Trump basically dictated a 2015 note in which the physician praised his patient’s “extraordinary” health.

So the “Late Show” host mocked Trump with a parody of the daily grind anthem “9 to 5,” taking inspiration from reports of the president’s light daily schedule.

“Working 11 to 2, what a way to run a nation, just three things to do, then it’s basically a vacation,” Colbert sang in the opening line. Oh yeah, there’s more.