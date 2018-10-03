TONIGHT: A Presidential alert from a very alerting President. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/T9rMWWJsLG— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 4, 2018
Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on Wednesday’s test of the new emergency alert system, which allows President Donald Trump to send messages to most U.S. cellphones.
Colbert said that in a real emergency, Trump is “the last person I want to get a text from.”
Then the “Late Show” host imagined just what an emergency text from Trump would look like.
Check it out in the clip above.