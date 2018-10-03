COMEDY
10/03/2018 11:08 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump's Emergency Alert: 'The Last Person I Want A Text From'

The "Late Show" host has a hilariously fake disaster warning straight from the president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on Wednesday’s test of the new emergency alert system, which allows President Donald Trump to send messages to most U.S. cellphones.

Colbert said that in a real emergency, Trump is “the last person I want to get a text from.” 

Then the “Late Show” host imagined just what an emergency text from Trump would look like. 

Check it out in the clip above.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
