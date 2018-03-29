COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Issues A Rare Apology To Donald Trump

"Late Show" host becomes the victim of exactly what the president has complained about.
Stephen Colbert is apologizing to President Donald Trump, and he insists that he means it “sincerely.” 

The “Late Show” host said he just became the victim of exactly what Trump has been complaining about: fake news on CNN

“I take everything back!” Colbert declared on Thursday’s show. “I apologize. Donald Trump is a great president.” 

Find out why he’s apologizing ― and what CNN did ― in the clip above. 

