TONIGHT: This is not an April Fools gag, Stephen Colbert just called Donald Trump "a great President." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/dRQelOBjPO

Stephen Colbert is apologizing to President Donald Trump, and he insists that he means it “sincerely.”

The “Late Show” host said he just became the victim of exactly what Trump has been complaining about: fake news on CNN.

“I take everything back!” Colbert declared on Thursday’s show. “I apologize. Donald Trump is a great president.”