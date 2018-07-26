COMEDY
07/26/2018 10:42 pm ET

Colbert Mocks ‘Humiliating Moron’ Trump For Still Obsessing Over Obama

"Late Show" host shreds Trump's latest boast.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back when cracking jokes about President Donald Trump’s latest boast. 

Speaking at an event in Illinois on Thursday, Trump bragged about all the cameras following him around and claimed that Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush didn’t get the same attention. 

Check out Colbert’s reaction in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Stephen Colbert Comedy Publicity
Colbert Mocks ‘Humiliating Moron’ Trump For Still Obsessing Over Obama
CONVERSATIONS