Colbert Mocks ‘Humiliating Moron’ Trump For Still Obsessing Over Obama

TONIGHT: Trump's going on tour and playing all his greatest hits! Don't worry, he is still making time to ruin democracy. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/DvTU64RPV6— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 27, 2018
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back when cracking jokes about President Donald Trump’s latest boast.
Speaking at an event in Illinois on Thursday, Trump bragged about all the cameras following him around and claimed that Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush didn’t get the same attention.
Check out Colbert’s reaction in the clip above.