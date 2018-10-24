TONIGHT: Trump responds to the attempted bombings with his usual charm. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GTITDCss7o

Trump’s initial response was to simply retweet Vice President Mike Pence, who called the acts “cowardly” and “despicable” and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“I agree wholeheartedly!” was Trump’s only addition.

“We fact-checked that one, and it doesn’t work out,” Colbert cracked. “You have no whole heart.”

Then he tore into Trump’s response for another reason.