TONIGHT: Trump responds to the attempted bombings with his usual charm. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GTITDCss7o— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 25, 2018
Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump’s response on Twitter to the bomb scare against Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, other leading Democratic figures and the CNN newsroom.
Trump’s initial response was to simply retweet Vice President Mike Pence, who called the acts “cowardly” and “despicable” and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice.
“I agree wholeheartedly!” was Trump’s only addition.
“We fact-checked that one, and it doesn’t work out,” Colbert cracked. “You have no whole heart.”
Then he tore into Trump’s response for another reason.
