Stephen Colbert has some theories on what President Donald Trump is looking for as he searches for a replacement for White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump’s first choice was reportedly Nick Ayers, and not just because he already had a similar job as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Ayers instead declined and announced he is leaving the White House, but The New York Times reported that one reason the president was keen on him is that he “somewhat resembles Mr. Trump in his younger days, a fact that the president often looks for as a positive signal.”

Colbert said there’s another reason Trump is looking for someone with a resemblance to his younger self... and it’s pretty horrifying: