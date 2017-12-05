Stephen Colbert Has Found The Perfect Christmas Present For Donald Trump

TONIGHT: Treason's Greetings from the Late Show! Stephen's feeling especially merry thanks to the news of Michael Flynn's guilty plea. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/osOEcI9sWN

Stephen Colbert is getting his Christmas shopping done early.

The CBS “Late Show” host said he’s already picked out the perfect gift for President Donald Trump based on the latest headlines about Michael Flynn.

Trump’s former national security adviser last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian government officials and is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.