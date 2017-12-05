COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Has Found The Perfect Christmas Present For Donald Trump

The president's probably not going to appreciate the thought.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is getting his Christmas shopping done early. 

The CBS “Late Show” host said he’s already picked out the perfect gift for President Donald Trump based on the latest headlines about Michael Flynn

Trump’s former national security adviser last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian government officials and is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller

