President Donald Trump on Monday denied that he ever worked for Russia, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said there’s still plenty to worry about.

Colbert said Trump has “done everything in his power to conceal the content of his meetings with Vladimir Putin.”

As a result, members of Trump’s own administration have tried to figure out what happened in the meetings with the Russian president by monitoring the Kremlin.

But first, Colbert cracked, they had to figure out Trump’s code name in Moscow:

TONIGHT: Trump might be doing Russia's bidding and everything is frightening, but Stephen found a new way to cheer himself up! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LSOtxFEIeB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2019

Colbert’s “Late Show” team also mockingly reassembled the lost notes from Trump’s meetings with Putin: