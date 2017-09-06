COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Is Back With 11 Brutal Words For Donald Trump

The "Late Show" host has a biting message for the president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is picking up right where he left off.

The CBS “Late Show” host returned from a two-week vacation with a renewed verbal assault on President Donald Trump, summing up the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a short-but-brutal tweet: 

Colbert also discussed DACA in his first monologue, reserving some of his harshest words for Attorney General ― and “turnip that learned to hate” ― Jeff Sessions, who announced the repeal on Tuesday:

