Stephen Colbert is picking up right where he left off.
The CBS “Late Show” host returned from a two-week vacation with a renewed verbal assault on President Donald Trump, summing up the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a short-but-brutal tweet:
Colbert also discussed DACA in his first monologue, reserving some of his harshest words for Attorney General ― and “turnip that learned to hate” ― Jeff Sessions, who announced the repeal on Tuesday:
