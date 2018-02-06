President Donald Trump’s ill-timed boasts about the U.S. economy provided comic fodder for Stephen Colbert on Monday’s “Late Show.”

The comedian noted how Trump had bragged during an earlier speech in Cincinnati about the booming state of the economy. But on the same day, the stock market (which Trump repeatedly takes credit for when it surges) was taking a huge tumble.

“Remember when Donald Trump told us we’d be tired of winning?” asked Colbert. “Well, evidently the stock market is exhausted.”

“The stock market is just like the rest of us,” he added. “It spent January working on improving itself, then in February said f**k it.”