10/15/2018 11:02 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Rolls Footage Of Donald Trump Going ‘Out Of His Way’ To Be Extra Awful

"Late Show" host taunts the president over his comments about Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert noticed something extra “awful” in some footage of President Donald Trump that’s getting new attention this week. 

Trump in July promised $1 million to charity if Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took a DNA test to prove she had Native American ancestry. 

On Monday, Warren released the results of just such a test, but Trump denied ever making such a claim.

Colbert played the footage of the president making the vow but had to pause halfway through because, in the middle of taunting Warren as “Pocahontas,” Trump launched into an aside mocking the Me Too movement. 

“Trump went out of his way to stuff a Me Too joke into the middle of his racist tirade,” Colbert said. “It’s like he’s making a turducken that’s just all turd.”

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
