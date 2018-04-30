COMEDY
04/30/2018 10:04 pm ET

Colbert Names Trump's 2 Emotions In Raunchy New Takedown

"Late Show" host breaks down the president's mental state.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert called out John Kelly, chief of staff to President Donald Trump, for reportedly claiming that women are more emotional than men.

“Have you met the president?” an incredulous “Late Show” host asked on Monday night. “Women have a range of emotions. Trump has two.” 

Find out what they are in the clip above.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert John Kelly Emotions
Colbert Names Trump's 2 Emotions In Raunchy New Takedown
CONVERSATIONS