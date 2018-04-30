Colbert Names Trump's 2 Emotions In Raunchy New Takedown

TONIGHT: The White House is running very smoothly despite news that Trump's chief of staff called him an "idiot" and "unhinged." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/lXtHDqQiGG— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2018
Stephen Colbert called out John Kelly, chief of staff to President Donald Trump, for reportedly claiming that women are more emotional than men.
“Have you met the president?” an incredulous “Late Show” host asked on Monday night. “Women have a range of emotions. Trump has two.”
Find out what they are in the clip above.