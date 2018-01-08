COMEDY
01/08/2018 11:03 pm ET

Trump Declared Himself Mentally Stable And Stephen Colbert Isn’t Having It

The "Late Show" host has the CliffsNotes.

By Ed Mazza

Haven’t read the new book about President Donald Trump yet? Never fear ― “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is here with some CliffsNotes on Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The revelations in the book led to a series of tweets in which the president declared himself to be “like, really smart” and a “very stable genius.”

But Colbert isn’t buying it. 

Check it out in the clip above.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
