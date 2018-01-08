Trump Declared Himself Mentally Stable And Stephen Colbert Isn’t Having It

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome has a lot to say about President Trump’s response to #FireAndFury , and it’s, like, really smart. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/b2kKnstKzA

Haven’t read the new book about President Donald Trump yet? Never fear ― “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is here with some CliffsNotes on Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The revelations in the book led to a series of tweets in which the president declared himself to be “like, really smart” and a “very stable genius.”

But Colbert isn’t buying it.