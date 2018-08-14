Stephen Colbert broke out a world map to poke fun at President Donald Trump’s latest reported geography-themed gaffe on Monday’s “The Late Show.”

After Politico reported Trump had mispronounced the names of Nepal and Bhutan during a 2017 briefing, Colbert noted how it was “important that the most powerful man in the world knows what countries are in that world.”

The comedian then attempted to educate Trump on the names of other nations, and the possible pitfalls of not saying them correctly.