Stephen Colbert Turns Ted Cruz’s Old Words About Health Care Against Him

Stephen Colbert highlighted the hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans on health care on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert noted how Republicans including Cruz were, in the lead-up to the November midterms, now vowing to protect people with pre-existing conditions — despite them and Donald Trump spending “most of his presidency trying to repeal Obamacare.”

“He (Trump) would have gotten rid of everything, including pre-existing conditions, that he just swore he would save,” said Colbert.

The late-night comedian then aired footage of Cruz’s marathon 21-hour filibuster speech from 2013, in which he promised “to speak in support of defunding Obamacare until I am no longer able to stand” to prove his point.