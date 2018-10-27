COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Turns Ted Cruz’s Old Words About Health Care Against Him

"The Late Show" host also roasted Donald Trump and other Republicans for their hypocrisy.
Stephen Colbert highlighted the hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans on health care on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert noted how Republicans including Cruz were, in the lead-up to the November midterms, now vowing to protect people with pre-existing conditions — despite them and Donald Trump spending “most of his presidency trying to repeal Obamacare.”

“He (Trump) would have gotten rid of everything, including pre-existing conditions, that he just swore he would save,” said Colbert.

The late-night comedian then aired footage of Cruz’s marathon 21-hour filibuster speech from 2013, in which he promised “to speak in support of defunding Obamacare until I am no longer able to stand” to prove his point.

