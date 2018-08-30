“The Late Show” has a pretty simple thesis statement when it comes to its coverage of President Donald Trump, according to host Stephen Colbert.

And that is telling the members of its audience that “you’re not crazy” — despite Trump’s repeated attempts to gaslight them.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine published Wednesday, Colbert also dubbed Trump a “heretic against reality” who “lives in this fantasy world where only his emotions count and therefore only his reality is real.”

“Your reactions, your emotions are valid — you actually feel that way,” Colbert added, referring to his audience. “The world is as you perceive it. Don’t let anybody say you’re crazy. This is not what America is meant to be about.”

Colbert also called the backlash that fellow late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon received for ruffling Trump’s hair on “The Tonight Show” prior to the 2016 election as “highly overblown,” and reflected on the time he faced calls for “The Colbert Report” to be canceled over an out-of-context tweet.