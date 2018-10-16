TONIGHT! Is Trump finally acting presidential? Neigh. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/EZCYDBzbGX— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 17, 2018
Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for his personal attack on porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump about a decade before his election.
Trump in a tweet slammed her as “horseface” after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit.
The “Late Show” host shot back that Trump’s insult came “straight from the horse’s ass.”
