10/16/2018 11:03 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump Over 'Horseface' Insult: 'Straight From The Horse's Ass'

The "Late Show" host hits back at the president's insult of the porn star who claims they had an affair.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for his personal attack on porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump about a decade before his election. 

Trump in a tweet slammed her as “horseface” after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit

The “Late Show” host shot back that Trump’s insult came “straight from the horse’s ass.” 

See his full takedown in the clip above.

Ed Mazza
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
