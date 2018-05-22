COMEDY
Colbert Riffs On Why Trump's Latest Demand Isn't Quite A Constitutional Crisis

"Late Show" takes on the president's demand for an investigation.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump’s latest demand of his embattled Justice Department.

“The president of the United States has ordered the people investigating him to investigate their investigation of him,” he said.

Critics, including Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, called it a constitutional crisis

The “Late Show” said that’s not the case at all ― but for a very depressing reason.

