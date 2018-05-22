Colbert Riffs On Why Trump's Latest Demand Isn't Quite A Constitutional Crisis

TONIGHT: Once again, we've passed a major milestone on Trump's highway to American greatness. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KqTS1qruId

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump’s latest demand of his embattled Justice Department.

“The president of the United States has ordered the people investigating him to investigate their investigation of him,” he said.

Critics, including Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, called it a constitutional crisis.

The “Late Show” said that’s not the case at all ― but for a very depressing reason.