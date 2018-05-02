Colbert Mocks Trump For Doing Exactly What 'The Crooked Clintons' Did

TONIGHT: Oh, how we will miss former Trump lawyer (and man playing xylophone with two candy canes) Ty Cobb. #LSSC #TyCobb pic.twitter.com/PQdRlvkyEa

Stephen Colbert is mocking President Donald Trump over a change to his legal team this week.

Trump replaced White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet T. Flood, the attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.

“The crooked Clintons are the most corrupt people in the world,” Colbert said on Wednesday night, doing his Trump impersonation. “Get me their lawyer!”