05/02/2018 10:22 pm ET

Colbert Mocks Trump For Doing Exactly What 'The Crooked Clintons' Did

"Late Show" host tears into Trump over latest White House hire.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is mocking President Donald Trump over a change to his legal team this week. 

Trump replaced White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet T. Flood, the attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings. 

“The crooked Clintons are the most corrupt people in the world,” Colbert said on Wednesday night, doing his Trump impersonation. “Get me their lawyer!” 

See the rest of his latest takedown in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS