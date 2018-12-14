COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Issues Hilarious Slice Of Love Advice To Donald Trump

"The Late Show" host set Trump straight.
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert set Donald Trump straight about love on Thursday’s “The Late Show” after the president boasted about being loved by “a lot of women.”

“I think I have the greatest base in the history of politics,” Trump told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner during an interview in which he attempted to scotch allegations that he approved illegal hush-money payments to women who alleged they had affairs with him.

“I have people that I love and that love me, frankly, and that includes a lot of women,” he added.

Colbert delivered this zinger in response:

“Oh, honey. If the date ends with you cutting a check, that’s not love.”

Check out the clip here:

