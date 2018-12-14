Stephen Colbert set Donald Trump straight about love on Thursday’s “The Late Show” after the president boasted about being loved by “a lot of women.”

“I think I have the greatest base in the history of politics,” Trump told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner during an interview in which he attempted to scotch allegations that he approved illegal hush-money payments to women who alleged they had affairs with him.

“I have people that I love and that love me, frankly, and that includes a lot of women,” he added.

Colbert delivered this zinger in response:

“Oh, honey. If the date ends with you cutting a check, that’s not love.”