Colbert Is Stunned Speechless By Trump's Terrible 'Birthday Present' For Melania

TONIGHT: After everything Melania Trump did for her husband this week, all she got for her birthday was a lousy card. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ZlXzGD5vhr

Stephen Colbert was at a rare loss for words when he heard President Donald Trump explain his birthday present for Melania.

“Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” Trump admitted in a Fox News interview on Thursday. “I tell you what she has done, I got her a beautiful card.”

That didn’t sit well with the “Late Show” host. When he finally spoke, he had a suggestion for the president.