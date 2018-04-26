COMEDY
Colbert Is Stunned Speechless By Trump's Terrible 'Birthday Present' For Melania

"Late Show" host tells the president what he really should've given his wife.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert was at a rare loss for words when he heard President Donald Trump explain his birthday present for Melania.

Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” Trump admitted in a Fox News interview on Thursday. “I tell you what she has done, I got her a beautiful card.” 

That didn’t sit well with the “Late Show” host. When he finally spoke, he had a suggestion for the president. 

Find out what it is in the clip above.

