COMEDY
04/09/2018 10:48 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Shows How Trump’s Own Words Just Came Back To Bite Him In The Butt

"Late Show" host returns from break with the latest on the FBI raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is back from his vacation, breaking the news to his audience of Monday’s FBI raid on the offices of Michael Cohen, personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

As Colbert noted, that raid may have been triggered by Trump’s own comments just a few days ago, the same day he claimed not to know anything about Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

“Trump trusts his lawyer so much he lets him do stuff he doesn’t know about in his name for reasons he doesn’t understand,” Colbert said. 

But something else Trump said in that same conversation may have led directly to Monday’s raid. 

Check it out in the clip above.  

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Federal Bureau Of Investigation Michael Cohen
Stephen Colbert Shows How Trump’s Own Words Just Came Back To Bite Him In The Butt
CONVERSATIONS