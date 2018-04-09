TONIGHT: Trump trusts his lawyer Michael Cohen implicitly (and we promise he doesn’t know what that means). #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RISqcvtbg5

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is back from his vacation, breaking the news to his audience of Monday’s FBI raid on the offices of Michael Cohen, personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

As Colbert noted, that raid may have been triggered by Trump’s own comments just a few days ago, the same day he claimed not to know anything about Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Trump trusts his lawyer so much he lets him do stuff he doesn’t know about in his name for reasons he doesn’t understand,” Colbert said.

But something else Trump said in that same conversation may have led directly to Monday’s raid.