Stephen Colbert Reveals The Real 'National Emergency' In The Trump White House

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed criticism that a border wall is “medieval,” saying it can work even better today.

That led to some quips straight out of the Middle Ages from “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“You really cannot go wrong with medieval technology,” he cracked, then he launched into his Trump impression: “Look, the wall will be made of steel slats, which top alchemists have assured me can be turned into pure gold, pay for itself.”

Trump is considering declaring a national emergency to get his wall built without Congress’ approval.

Colbert had some thoughts on that as well: