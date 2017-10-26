Stephen Colbert said things would have worked out very differently had former President Barack Obama spoken to the press like his successor does.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump used an impromptu news conference to address reports that he couldn’t remember the name of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of the American soldiers killed in Niger.

Trump said Johnson’s name was written on a chart when he called the fallen serviceman’s widow, and that he said Johnson’s name with “no hesitation.”

“Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart?” Colbert said on the “Late Show.” “I don’t remember that, I don’t, did that happen?”

Colbert then imagined just what would have happened had Obama ever held a conference like Trump ― and it wasn’t a pretty scenario.