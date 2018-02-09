COMEDY
02/09/2018

Stephen Colbert Issues A Stark Warning To Omarosa About Life After Trump

The "Late Show" host has some useful advice for the former White House adviser.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert offered a few words of warning for Omarosa Manigault Newman

Newman, the former “Apprentice” contestant, who was fired from her White House job after less than a year, tore into President Donald Trump on “Celebrity Big Brother.” But she may have made one big mistake.  

Check out Colbert’s reaction in the clip above.   

