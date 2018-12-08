The Pantone Color Institute’s Color of the Year for 2019 is Living Coral.

But “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is not impressed with the peachy-pink tone that’s been selected for its alleged “life-affirming” qualities.

On Friday’s episode, Colbert instead described it as being “like the halfway point between Donald Trump’s face and the MAGA hat.”

He also questioned its name.

“Listen, it can’t be life-affirming if you have to specify that the coral is living,” he said.“It just reminds everyone that half of the world’s coral is dead. I’m looking forward to their future colors of the year like Remaining Rainforest, Surviving Whale Population and the very optimistic Unstrangled Seagull.”

Check out the clip here:

TONIGHT: There is a new official color for 2019! Whatever it is, hopefully it matches the official sound of 2019 which is, "Screaming Into a Pillow." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/lKH9W2MfIQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 7, 2018