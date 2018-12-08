COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Ribs Donald Trump Over Pantone's Color Of The Year

"The Late Show" host also wasn't sure about its name.
By Lee Moran

The Pantone Color Institute’s Color of the Year for 2019 is Living Coral.

But “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is not impressed with the peachy-pink tone that’s been selected for its alleged “life-affirming” qualities.

On Friday’s episode, Colbert instead described it as being “like the halfway point between Donald Trump’s face and the MAGA hat.”

He also questioned its name.

“Listen, it can’t be life-affirming if you have to specify that the coral is living,” he said.“It just reminds everyone that half of the world’s coral is dead. I’m looking forward to their future colors of the year like Remaining Rainforest, Surviving Whale Population and the very optimistic Unstrangled Seagull.”

