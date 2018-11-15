Colbert Reveals The Real Reasons Trump Is ‘Pissed At Damn Near Everyone'

TONIGHT: Trump is in a mood and that mood is ANGRY. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/khrMhvTE2l

Stephen Colbert thinks he knows why President Donald Trump is so angry right now.

After CNN reported that Trump is “pissed at damn near everyone,” the “Late Show” host offered up some theories Thursday for the president’s mood.

It’s not just because of Robert Mueller’s investigation and reports that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. could be facing an indictment.