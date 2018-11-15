COMEDY
11/15/2018 10:29 pm ET

Colbert Reveals The Real Reasons Trump Is ‘Pissed At Damn Near Everyone'

"Late Show" host tries to get to the bottom of reports the president is in a bad mood.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert thinks he knows why President Donald Trump is so angry right now. 

After CNN reported that Trump is “pissed at damn near everyone,” the “Late Show” host offered up some theories Thursday for the president’s mood. 

It’s not just because of Robert Mueller’s investigation and reports that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. could be facing an indictment

Check Colbert’s list in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
