COMEDY
10/25/2018 10:56 pm ET

Trump Asked A Question. Colbert Hit Back With A Brutally Honest Answer.

"Late Show" host isn't letting Trump off the hook over bomb scares.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump congratulated himself for “how nice I’m behaving” after bomb scares targeting several of his political rivals.

But Stephen Colbert isn’t letting him off the hook. 

Trump asked a rhetorical question about his own behavior at a rally this week... and the “Late Show” host was ready with an answer just the same. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Stephen Colbert Bomb Scare Rhetorical Question
Trump Asked A Question. Colbert Hit Back With A Brutally Honest Answer.
CONVERSATIONS