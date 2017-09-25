Stephen Colbert Nails What Donald Trump's Presidency Is Really All About

TONIGHT: Stephen throws a flag on Donald Trump's race-fueled comments about NFL players. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/MPhPrqboet— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 26, 2017
President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, claiming the issue “has nothing to do with race.”
CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert begs to differ.
“Wrong,” Colbert said Monday night. “Kneeling during the national anthem has everything to do with race ― just like your presidency.”
