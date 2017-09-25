COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Nails What Donald Trump's Presidency Is Really All About

This may be the one defining issue of his administration.
President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, claiming the issue “has nothing to do with race.” 

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert begs to differ. 

“Wrong,” Colbert said Monday night. “Kneeling during the national anthem has everything to do with race ― just like your presidency.”

