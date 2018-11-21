COMEDY
11/21/2018 04:24 am ET

Stephen Colbert Deftly Turns Donald Trump’s Saudi Arabia Comments Against Him

"Apparently you can kill a Washington Post journalist and the president don't give a damn," said "The Late Show" host.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert turned part of Donald Trump’s bizarre statement on Saudi Arabia about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi against the president on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event ― maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” Trump wrote in the missive.

“Did Donald Trump just knowingly provide cover for a murderous autocrat?” Colbert asked in response. “Maybe he did, and maybe he didn’t.”

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert Deftly Turns Donald Trump’s Saudi Arabia Comments Against Him
CONVERSATIONS