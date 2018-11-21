Stephen Colbert turned part of Donald Trump’s bizarre statement on Saudi Arabia about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi against the president on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event ― maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” Trump wrote in the missive.
“Did Donald Trump just knowingly provide cover for a murderous autocrat?” Colbert asked in response. “Maybe he did, and maybe he didn’t.”
Check out the clip here: