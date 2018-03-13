COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Envisions A Trump Sex Tape, And It's As Frightening As You'd Imagine

Try getting THAT out of your head.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is a little alarmed by one of the reports surrounding porn star Stormy Daniels and her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became president. 

She’s offering to return the $130,000 she received in 2016 from Trump attorney Michael Cohen so she can tell her side of the story.

As Colbert pointed out, she’s also hoping to share “text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have.”

The “Late Show” host says that means there could be a Trump sex tape out there ― then, he envisioned just what the cover might look like.  

